Metro Detroit weather forecast: Snow on the way Sunday

DETROIT - Welcome to Sunday, Motown! It is frigid this morning. Snow is on the way for the afternoon. More slippery weather arrives before Valentine’s Day on Thursday.

By the end of Sunday evening, up to 1 inch of new snow will be on the ground and on sidewalks and streets north of 8 Mile Road.

Drivers must be extremely careful on roadways even if the snow is light or scattered. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

South of 8 Mile Road, including Detroit and Ann Arbor, new snow accumulations will be between 1 and 2 inches. South of I-94, in Lenawee and Monroe counties, 2 inches or more will fall.

Sunday night becomes drier and colder. Skies will be cloudy, and low temperatures will be in the low 20s. Monday will be cloudy and chilly with daytime temperatures in the low 30s.

The next system of slick weather arrives Tuesday. Snow and ice will accumulate first, then rain will fall as temperatures rise. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Wednesday, the last full shopping day for Valentine’s Day, will be mostly cloudy and colder. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Happy Valentine’s Day, Thursday! Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 30s.

