Metro Detroit weather forecast: Frost advisory Saturday morning, chilly day

DETROIT - A frost advisory is in effect for Genesee, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties until 8 a.m. ET, Saturday.

Welcome to Mother's Day weekend! It will be chilly, and there is rain in the forecast, but it provides an ample opportunity for loving, meaningful indoor activities with moms around the region.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates. Saturday morning will be cold and partly cloudy. Temps start in the low and middle 30s. The best place for potted plants and pets is indoors. Families going to and from services and morning activities like the Race 4 The Cure in downtown Detroit will need to wear hats, gloves and coats to remain warm. Sunrise is at 6:17 a.m. ET. Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny but chillier than average. It will be 10 to 15 degrees below average with highs near 55 degrees. Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees. Sunset is at 8:43 p.m. ET. Saturday night will be cloudy and chilly. Heaters will have to run, again, with overnight lows near 40 degrees. Happy Mother's Day, Sunday! Expect many restaurants to be more occupied than normal because of rainy conditions. It will, also, be chillier. Highs only approach 50 degrees. Monday will remain damp and chilly. Students can plan for indoor recess with rain. Afternoon temps will be near 50 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday become milder and brighter. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation. Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too. The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social. Weather links : Detailed forecast

