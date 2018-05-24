Metro Detroit weather forecast: Get ready for a heat wave

As expected, temperatures have soared into the 80s today, and many people will be praying for a return to this by next week.

The upcoming heat will be a particularly tough stretch for our Muslim friends observing Ramadan. Your sunrise to sunset fast occurs on our longest days of the year which, combined with the heat and humidity coming our way, means that hydration is going to be critically important. Be sure to drink as much water as possible before and after your fast each day.

Clear skies will prevail tonight, and wind becoming calm means there won’t be a breeze blowing in the windows. But enjoy it anyway, because this may be our last night of good sleeping weather until the end of next week. Lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny and warmer on Friday, with highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius). South-southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday’s sunrise is at 6:04 a.m., and Friday’s sunset is at 8:57 p.m.

Mostly clear (perhaps becoming partly cloudy) Friday night, with lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Saturday, with thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon as higher humidity soars into the area and destabilizes our atmosphere. These will be pulse-type storms, which will develop very quickly, and have torrential rain. Ben Bailey and I were looking at forecast upper air data this afternoon, and we noted that the wind speed from the ground all the way up to 10,000 feet will only be around 10 to 15 miles per hour, so these will be very slow moving storms that will drop buckets of rain on whoever happens to be underneath them. We do not expect severe weather, but these storms will be quite noticeable for their intense downpours and lightning. Highs should reach the upper 80s (31 to 32 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Saturday night, once the afternoon thunderstorms wring themselves out and fall apart. Very muggy, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Sunday, with a smaller chance than on Saturday of pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near-record highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear and very muggy Sunday night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Monday, but still hot and humid. Near-record highs in the low 90s (33 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Monday night, but (hopefully) less humid as a drier air mass tries to push through. Lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms on Thursday. Highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

