Metro Detroit weather forecast: Get ready for a ton of sun!

After some sunshine to start, clouds rolled in this morning, followed by some flurries and snow showers over mainly the northern part of our area this afternoon.

Add temperatures in the 30s (0 to 2 degrees Celsius), a northwest wind averaging 15 mph, and wind chills in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius), and we had all the makings for a mid-winter day. Which would be fine except that our average high temperature right now is 45 degrees (7 degrees Celsius) and we’re all eagerly awaiting the official start of spring this Tuesday.

Any snow showers late this afternoon or evening should end by midnight, with skies clearing later tonight. Lows in the upper teens (-7 degrees Celsius) along with a northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph means that wind chills will be between 5 and 10 degrees (-15 to -12 degrees Celsius) when you leave for work or school Friday morning.

Weekend forecast

Mostly sunny on Friday (TGIF!), with highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest by late afternoon.

Friday’s sunrise is at 7:44 a.m., and Friday’s sunset is at 7:41 p.m.

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny and a little warmer on Saturday, with highs in the mid 40s.

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny and even warmer on Sunday, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius). What a great day to end the weekend!

Mostly clear Sunday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Looking at next week

Mostly sunny on Monday, with highs dropping back into the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Monday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to start on Tuesday, with Astronomical Spring officially beginning at 12:15 p.m. Things then start going downhill as clouds increase later in the day to begin our impacts from a complex weather scenario developing. As we’ve seen before over the past couple of weeks, a storm system is going to move eastward well south of Michigan, then transfer its energy to a primary storm that may affect the east coast as yet another nor’easter (stay tuned on this). This type of development is called a Miller B Pattern…a Miller A Pattern is when the east coast low develops over the Gulf or off the southeast coast and travels up the eastern seaboard. Both the GFS and ECMWF models generate some snow for us Tuesday night into Wednesday, but a lot could change over the next few days as the models try to converge upon a common solution. The Local4Casters are all over this and will keep a very close eye on things, but keep that snow shovel handy…you may need it next week.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.