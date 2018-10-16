Metro Detroit weather forecast: Get used to cold temperatures

DETROIT - A major jet stream pattern changed has put us in a much colder than normal temperature regime and, as we explained a week ago while we were enjoying those summer-like temperatures, this is a long-term pattern that will keep us stuck where we are for quite some time.

Temperatures dropped well below freezing Tuesday morning, giving many of us our first freeze of the season. And if you didn't get a freeze this time, you won’t have to wait long for the next opportunity.

Skies will become mostly cloudy Tuesday night as the next in the never-ending series of cold fronts crosses the area. There may be a few light showers associated with this front, but many of us won’t receive enough rain to even measure.

Temperatures ahead of the front will hover in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius), then drop into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius) after the front passes by late Tuesday night.

It’ll be a breezy night, with southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy and windy on Wednesday, with a few light afternoon showers possible. Highs only rising into the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), and that west-northwest wind at 15-25 mph will certainly make it feel colder.

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 7:48 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 6:48 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows dropping to near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius) in our urban heat island near Detroit, and in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius) outside of the heat island. Incidentally, before skies clear Wednesday night, a few of us in the northern half of our area could potentially see a snow flurry!

Thursday

It will be mostly sunny Thursday, with highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius). The sun will certainly look great, but keep in mind that our average high is in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius), so we’re still well below average despite the sunshine.

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid-30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Friday

Mostly sunny to start our Friday (TGIF!), then clouds increase in the afternoon. A few of us may catch a light shower, later in the day. Highs in the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius).

A few showers are still possible for our Friday night high school football games so, at this point, it would be prudent to plan for rain and hope for dry weather. Game temps will hold in the 40s (8 degrees Celsius). The next cold front blasts through overnight Friday night.

Weekend

Behind the Friday night cold front is the start to a cold autumn day for the Michigan – Michigan State game in East Lansing, as well as any Saturday high school games around town.

Expect skies to become mostly cloudy, with a few sprinkles or light showers around. It’ll be a windy day, with gusty west-northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph, which will put some real chill in the air.

Gradual clearing Saturday night, with a flurry possible before that clearing occurs! Lows in the low 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s (9 to 10 degrees Celsius).

