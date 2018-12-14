Metro Detroit weather forecast: Great weekend for holiday shopping

DETROIT - Friday morning’s rain ended right on schedule, and the peeks of sun that followed boosted temperatures well into the 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius) generally southeast of a line from Mount Clemens to Adrian.

Northwest of there, the temperature rise was more muted, with upper 30s to low 40s (4 to 6 degrees Celsius) more the norm.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius), and any early-evening wind will dwindle to calm air overnight. Fog is possible, especially over the northern half of the area.

Cloud cover is a challenging forecast on Saturday, as high pressure sliding by to our north battles with moisture from a storm system churning to our south. It appears that we’ll keep a lot of clouds around, but some computer models erode the northern edge of those clouds off and on through the day. So, the best chance to see any meaningful sunshine will be the farther north you go in our area. Despite the clouds, highs should still reach the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius), with a light wind from the north-northeast at 4 to 8 mph.

Saturday’s sunrise is at 7:55 a.m., and Saturday’s sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Saturday night looks mostly cloudy, but dry. The only chance for a light shower -- and it’s a pretty small chance -- is in southern Monroe County, as you’ll be closest to that storm system to the south. Most computer models keep a few showers just south of you in northern Ohio, while one model tries to sneak a few northward across the state line -- but this happens after midnight. So, right now, things look pretty good for our Date Night plans, including heading to any holiday parties.

Lows Saturday night will be in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Sunday may start with some clouds, but the majority of the models erode that cloud cover and give us at least a partly cloudy day. Highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

It will be partly cloudy Sunday evening into the overnight hours Sunday night, which is important as you’ll read later in this article. Lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Next week

It will be mostly cloudy on Monday as a cold front sweeps across the area, but with so little moisture to work with that it’ll come through dry. Highs in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be a little breezy.

It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

We have a chance of rain showers on Thursday -- possibly with a few snow showers later in the day. Highs will be in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be a breezy day.

The models aren’t clear about what happens behind the Thursday system. It appears that a strong trough (line of low-pressure) will extend southwestward from the parent low-pressure area, but the devil is in the details -- and details are very difficult, if not downright impossible, to ferret out this far in advance. So, with this in mind, we’ll call for a chance of snow showers on Friday, but with low confidence. It’ll be a breezy, colder day, with highs in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

It's the same story for Saturday -- chance of snow showers, but probably a lower chance than Friday. Highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

it will be partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Note: There will likely be some lake-effect snow bands on the eastern and southeastern side of the Great Lakes next weekend (the 22nd and 23rd) -- you’ll need to take these into account if driving near those areas. Check the radar on our free Local4Casters app before you embark on your trip!

We might see a comet this weekend!

A comet will make its closest approach to Earth this weekend and, if skies clear, we have a chance to see it! I’m working on an article right now that we’ll post early Saturday morning. So head over to ClickOnDetroit.com when you wake up. I’m including a map I made with familiar objects in the sky you can’t miss to help direct you to where the comet will be.

