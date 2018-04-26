Metro Detroit weather forecast: Half of the weekend looks much better than the other

DETROIT - Well, we made it to Thursday (otherwise known as “Friday Eve” here at Local 4), and Mother Nature graced us with a splendid day, as abundant sunshine and mild temperatures generally from the upper 50s to low 60s (15 to 16 degrees Celsius) made for a very pleasant afternoon.

Skies should remain mostly clear into the evening, before some high, thin cirrus clouds advance from the west. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius), with calm air.

Partly cloudy to start on Friday (TGIF!), then there’s a scattered shower chance in the afternoon. I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans yet, as parts of the afternoon will be dry. But if you DO have things to do outside, take a quick peek at the radar page on the FREE Local4Casters app before heading out. Highs in the low to mid-60s (17 degrees Celsius). South wind becoming west at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday’s sunrise is at 6:34 a.m., and Friday’s sunset is at 8:28 p.m.

Rain showers are likely overnight Friday night as a potent upper level system swings across northern Indiana and Ohio. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius).

Saturday is looking less nice than it did yesterday. The aforementioned upper level system will be slow to move east. While there still could be a few stray early morning showers around (take note early morning joggers and dog walkers), those should end rather quickly and the rest of the day should be dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy but, with some luck, perhaps we can squeeze out some breaks of sun in the afternoon. Highs only near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius), combined with a 10 to 15 mph wind blowing from the northwest, means that it’ll be another one of those cool April days we’ve become accustomed to this year. Actually, we didn’t really become accustomed to them. We simply ENDURED them. But have no fear…the good stuff is still on the horizon!

Skies clear out Saturday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Sunny and beautiful on Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s (14-15 degrees Celsius).

Clear Sunday night, with lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Sunny and warmer on Monday, with highs approaching 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius, especially across our South Zone.

Mostly clear Monday night, with lows near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and very mild Tuesday night, with lows in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius), depending upon how quickly clouds increase and rain arrives. Obviously, if the timing ends up being earlier, then we’ll be cooler than this.

Showers are likely Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

We still have a shower chance on Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

It’s still a long ways off, but next weekend looks dry at this point. Stay tuned…

