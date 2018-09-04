Metro Detroit weather forecast: Heat advisory begins today, goes into tomorrow

DETROIT - Low clouds are leaking a little spit and drizzle early around Metro Detroit keeping some of our roads a little damp.

The bigger weather story once again today is the heat! We have a Heat Advisory Tuesday and Wednesday in the heart of SE Lower Michigan because of temperatures reaching well above average near 90 degrees with high dew points and humidity. Several days of this now can take a toll on your body so we are all advised to stay hydrated, find air conditioning as much as possible, and take it easy.

The heat index will be 95° to 100° today and tomorrow. We have clouds to partly cloudy skies today warming us quickly. Warming winds SSE 5-10 mph will keep the humidity pouring in and there may be a few isolated rain and thunderstorms with the peak heat of the day between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday may be the last of the hot and humid weather for the week, but don’t forget we will suffer through this Heat Advisory again tomorrow. Highs are expected in the upper 80s to low 90s with the muggy air in place feeling quite uncomfortable. The relief comes late in the day with a cold front. Ahead of that front, rain and thundershowers are likely but probably not until late, late afternoon or evening tomorrow.

Rest of the week forecast

Thursday morning will start wet and then gradually dry out. Highs will be much more pleasant in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon. Temps could be a few degrees warmer if we can bust through the clouds throughout the day. Friday will be only partly sunny, but mostly dry to end the school week. Highs will hit the mid to maybe upper 80s.

Get ready for wet weather to move in again this weekend. The first half of Saturday looks dry at this point and models aren’t yet aligned on when the bulk of the wet weather arrives. Be ready for showers late Saturday and especially early Sunday morning. Highs all weekend will be in the low to mid 70s… that’s it. You can get your seven-day forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.