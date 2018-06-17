Metro Detroit weather forecast: Heat advisory for Father's Day Sunday

DETROIT - A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from 10 a.m. ET, Sunday, until 12 midnight.

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Detroit and Southeast Michigan, Sunday.

Happy Father’s Day, Motown! High heat and humidity arrive for the holiday and Monday.

Remember to wear light, loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of fluids if you’re going to be outdoors. This will reduce the chance of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Also, keep children and pets away from any empty vehicles.

While Dad has breakfast in bed, it will be warm and muggy outdoors. Morning temps will be in the 70s with increasing humidity.

Sunrise is at 5:56 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will be hazy, hot and humid. Highs will soar to the mid 90s with heat indices over 100 degrees. Everyone can carpool and take a break form mowing the lawn to keep air pollution levels down.

Sunday evening will remain hot and humid. Temps will be near 90 degrees, and it will feel like it's in the mid 90s.

Sunset is at 9:12 p.m.

Saturday night will be warm and muggy. Keep your air conditioners going and make sure your home and your neighbors' homes are well ventilated. Overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Monday forecast

The second day of 90-degree weather will occur on Monday with partly sunny skies. Afternoon temps will be in the low 90s. Heat indices in the mid and upper 90s.

Rest of the week forecast

Tuesday will bring some relief under partly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s. Showers are possible in the afternoon and evening. Morning showers on Wednesday with daytime temps in the low 80s.

Summer begins with the summer solstice at 6:07 a.m. Thursday. It will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low and mid 80s.

River Days 2018 begins Friday. There is a chance of afternoon showers, and it feels like summer. Afternoon temps in the mid 80s.

Sunnier and still warm Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the low and mid 80s.

BEACH AND BOATING FORECAST

Lake Erie

Sunday: Wind: SW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.; Water Temp: 68 deg. F

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Wind: SW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.; Water Temp: 63 deg. F

Lake Huron

Sunday: Wind: SW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.; Water Temp: 58 deg. F

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Hot, humid. Highs near 90 degrees.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, very warm. Highs in the low, mid 80s.

