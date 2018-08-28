Metro Detroit weather forecast: Heat Advisory, tropical-like weather Tuesday

DETROIT - Another warm start and another Heat Advisory for the heart of Metro Detroit on your Tuesday. Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb Counties are under the Heat Advisory until 8 p.m.

We are waking up to temps in the 70s, and it’s still quite humid. We will have high temps later today in the upper 80s to low 90s with dew points in the 70s, which is quite tropical. So we will see heat indices close to 100°F later this afternoon, which means the heat can lead to exhaustion and dehydration so check on your neighbors.

There is a chance for scattered showers and storms up in the tri-cities and perhaps the northern part of our North Zone. But most of us stay dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and winds SW 10-18 mph gusting to 25 mph. More storm chances appear this evening with scattered showers and storms after 7 or 8 p.m. Some of these storms may be capable of dangerous winds and lightning.

Wednesday forecast

We start Wednesday wet, or at least with scattered showers and storms around. There will be a round of morning showers, and then again in the afternoon as a cold front blows through SE lower Michigan. Highs will hit the low to maybe mid 80s depending on sky coverage between shower chances and it will be breezy again SW 10-20 mph. Cooler air is moving in as late Wednesday.

Rest of the week forecast

Thursday looks great with much lower temps and humidity aiming for highs in the mid 70s. We should start in the upper 50s to low 60s with the warmer scenario winning out under cloud cover early Thursday. A nice mix of afternoon sun and clouds and winds from the north keep us comfy all day.

Friday looks ideal, too, with tons of sun and temps in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Showers and storms move through late Saturday and early Sunday for this coming Labor Day weekend around Metro Detroit. You can get your seven-day forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



