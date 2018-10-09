Metro Detroit weather forecast: Heat and scattered showers Tuesday

DETROIT - It’s a warm start to your Tuesday around Metro Detroit with temps in the 60s to near 70 degrees with some patchy fog around in the usual rural areas. The heat and humidity are up a notch today with highs heading toward the low to mid 80s flirting with a record this afternoon with warming winds S 6-12 mph.

We start with hazy sun, and then a mix of sun and clouds developing with the heat of the afternoon. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are likely by mid to late afternoon with a brief downpour or two and some dangerous lightning is possible.

No severe weather is expected, but keep an eye on the skies with storms popping up here and there from south to north later in the day.

Wednesday forecast

We start your Wednesday with some sun and warming in the morning, and maybe early afternoon before clouds fill in fast. We will see a chance of late afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms especially into the evening hours tomorrow.

If we can hold off the rain chances, we will see highs near 80 degrees with increasing clouds through the day. Again, no severe weather is expected late Wednesday, but some heavier showers are expected which will linger into Thursday morning.

Rest of the week forecast

After morning showers, skies will slowly clear Thursday but afternoon temps in the mid 60s will be falling into the low 60s and even some upper 50s late in the afternoon as a cool front moves through.

Friday is cool with lows in the 30s to low 40s and afternoon highs will only hit the mid 50s with a few scattered light rain showers.

Patchy frost to start your weekend Saturday and we shouldn’t get out of the 50s all weekend. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



