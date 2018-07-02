Metro Detroit weather forecast: Heat, humidity and isolated showers to start the week

DETROIT - A warm and muggy start to your Monday with a few isolated rain and thundershowers likely through the morning drive. We don’t have a lot of moisture to work with, but a weak cool front is approaching as the spark for a few showers and storms early on.

Temps are in the 70s early and highs will get back to near 90 degrees this afternoon, feeling like the mid 90s with the humidity lingering. Showers will become a lot less likely this afternoon, but with the heat and instability, an isolated thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out. Most of us won’t see a drip or a drop, but we’ll all feel the heat again. Be careful, stay hydrated, and don’t overdo it!

Tuesday forecast

It’s another warm and muggy day tomorrow with lows in the upper 60s and highs getting back near 90 degrees. Again, the humidity will keep us feeling a lot warmer all day with a decent amount of sunshine. We can never rule out an isolated gusher with the heat of the afternoon, so keep your eyes to the skies… especially Wednesday.

Fourth of July forecast

The Fourth of July will be a hot one in the low 90s and still very muggy. A slowly approaching cool front will spark a few rain and thundershowers in the afternoon and evening, lingering into early Thursday. With all of the gatherings, BBQs and plans in place, we just want everyone to keep a watchful eye to the skies or to your Local4Casters App Radar as storms will be firing late in the day. It will be stormy for the first half of Thursday before much more pleasant air moves in for Friday and your weekend ahead.

