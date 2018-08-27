DETROIT - It is going to be hot today with some sun coming back midday and highs near 90 degrees.

The heat indices around Metro Detroit will be 95 to 100 degrees, so make sure you stay hydrated and don’t overdo it as you plan any outdoor activities.

Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties are under a Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. Monday.

We expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon to keep clearing into the evening. We will have some cloud cover due to daytime heating mixing with hazy sunshine, but the main rain threat is this morning and it’s mainly north.

Tuesday forecast

We should see more muggy and hot air streaming into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario Tuesday. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s and afternoon highs will head into the low 90s with a heat index closer to triple digits. You can expect mostly sunny skies through the early afternoon and then some cloud cover will start to blossom again.

Showers and storms are likely late Tuesday, maybe overnight into early Wednesday. We do have a severe threat late in the day so we will keep an eye on this the next 36 hours and keep you posted. The heaviest showers and greatest severe risk should be overnight into early Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday forecast

We start Wednesday with a chance for stronger early morning storms, and then we expect more rain and thundershowers through the day. We should see highs finally start to step back with a cold front passing through and the rain chances, so we should only see low 80s Wednesday. The cooler air comes in Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid to upper 70s Thursday which to me, is the pick day of the week ahead.

Friday, weekend forecast

Friday looks great too, but we may see some showers and storms move through late Saturday and early Sunday for this coming Labor Day Weekend around Metro Detroit. You can get your seven day forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

