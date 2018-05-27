Metro Detroit weather forecast: Heat is on for Sunday, isolated afternoon storms

DETROIT - Welcome to the middle of the Memorial Day weekend in Motown! The heat is on. Afternoon temps will reach 90°F or more today and tomorrow.

Sunday morning will be mild with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Temperatures start in the 60s and increase quickly, reaching 70°F or more shortly after breakfast. Families will have dry roads going to and from services and activities.

Sunrise is at 6:02 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon, the mercury rises sharply. Highs will reach 90°F. Anyone going to the 1:10 p.m. ET baseball game at Comerica Park will need to drink plenty of water and wear plenty of sunscreen. Remember to keep children and pets away from empty vehicles. Skies will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of an isolated shower thunderstorm after 3:00 p.m. ET.

Sunday evening will be warm under fair skies. Temperatures will be in the 80s.

Sunset is at 8:59 p.m. ET.

Keep the air conditioners going Sunday night into Monday morning. Overnight lows be near 70° under mostly clear skies.

Welcome to Memorial Day, Monday! Commemorations will have mostly sunny conditions, and it will be even hotter! Highs will be in the low 90s.

It will not be as hot Tuesday and Wednesday. Great days for outdoor recess with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower middle 80s.

Thursday and Friday will have high temperatures around 80°F. Clouds will increase due to Alberto’s move from south to north. Rain showers are possible, as well.

BEACH AND BOATING FORECAST

Lake Erie

Sunday: Wind: Scattered afternoon storms. S 4-9 kts. ; Waves: 0-1 ft. ; Water Temp: 62 deg. F

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Wind: Scattered afternoon storms. S 4-9 kts. ; Waves: 0-1 ft. ; Water Temp: 58 deg. F

Lake Huron

Sunday: Wind: Scattered afternoon storms. S 4-9 kts. ; Waves: 0-1 ft. ; Water Temp: 56 deg. F

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. High in the low 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Morning fog and scattered showers, then mostly sunny. High in the upper 70s.

Weather links :

