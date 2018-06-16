Metro Detroit weather forecast: Heating up Saturday, showers included

DETROIT - Happy Father’s Day Weekend in Motown! Although showers are possible, Saturday becomes hotter. Higher heat and humidity on Father's Day itself.

Showers and a few thunderstorms dive over Detroit and southeast Michigan from the northwest Saturday morning. It will be mild with temperatures beginning in the 60s. Drivers must be careful on wet roads going to and from services and morning activities.

Sunrise is at 5:56 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will have an influx of high heat and humidity, even under a fair amount of clouds. Highs will be near or just above 90°F. Heat indices will be near 95°F. Remember to wear light, loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of fluids if you’re going to be outdoors. This will reduce the chance of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Also, keep children and pets away from any empty vehicles.

With a more unstable atmosphere, there will be a slight chance of pop up showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. Remember to listen to lifeguards and lookout for lightning. Get ready to duck indoors or get it out of the water at beaches immediately if there is any.

Saturday evening showers diminish toward sunset. It remains very warm with temperatures in the 80s.

Sunset is at 9:12 p.m.

Saturday night will be warm and muggy. Keep your air conditioners going with overnight lows in the low and mid 70s.

Father's Day forecast

Happy Father’s Day Sunday! Dad's day will be hotter and more muggy. It will be in the middle 90s. Heat indices will approach 100°F or more. Great day to cool off with dad indoors where it’s air-conditioned or in the pool or at the beach where it’s more comfortable.

Monday forecast

The third day of 90-degree weather will occur on Monday with partly sunny skies. Afternoon temps will be near 90 degrees.

Rest of the week forecast

Tuesday will bring some relief under partly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s. Showers are possible in the afternoon and evening. Morning showers on Wednesday with daytime temps in the low 80s.

Summer begins with the summer solstice at 6:07 a.m. Thursday.

BEACH AND BOATING FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday: Wind: S 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.; Water Temp: 66 deg. F

Saturday Night: Wind: SSW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.; Water Temp: 67 deg. F

Sunday: Wind: SW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.; Water Temp: 68 deg. F

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Wind: S 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.; Water Temp: 61 deg. F

Saturday Night: Wind: SSW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.; Water Temp: 62 deg. F

Sunday: Wind: SW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.; Water Temp: 63 deg. F

Lake Huron

Saturday: Wind: S 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.; Water Temp: 56 deg. F

Saturday Night: Wind: SSW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.; Water Temp: 57 deg. F

Sunday: Wind: SW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.; Water Temp: 58 deg. F

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday: Showers, thunderstorms, hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday Night: Showers, thunderstorms, warm. Lows in the 70s

Sunday: Hot, humid. Highs near 90 degrees.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday: Showers, thunderstorms, hot. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday Night: Showers, thunderstorms, warm. Lows in the 70s

Sunday: Partly sunny, very warm. Highs in the low, mid 80s.

