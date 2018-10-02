Metro Detroit weather forecast: Heavy rain to turn to light showers

DETROIT - Heavy rain and thundershowers are the reason for your interrupted sleep early on this Tuesday around Metro Detroit. Most of the rain will move through by 8 a.m., but slippery roads and fog will stick around through the morning drive.

The heaviest bands of rain and thunder end early, and scattered lighter showers then take over for the rest of the mid morning with temps in the 50s to low 60s as you head out. We will likely see some highs near 70 degrees by noon, and then a weak cool front will move through and halt temps or cool temps a bit this afternoon as we fall back into the mid 60s with winds SW turning NW 5-15 mph and staying cloudy through the afternoon with nothing more than an occasional shower.

Wednesday forecast

A foggy start to your Wednesday, but dry other than that and morning lows will fall into the lower 50s. Skies will only recover to partly sunny and becoming a little breezy SSE 8-18 mph and a few areas may get closer to 80 degrees. We will need to see a bit of the afternoon clearing out some to see those 80s, otherwise we’ll see highs in the mid 70s.

Rest of the week forecast

More showers move back in early Thursday and will make for a slippery morning drive once again. But, skies will go from cloudy and showery in the morning to mostly sunny by late afternoon and highs into the low 70s or possibly warmer depending on clouds.

Shower chances exist for Friday, but models are not consistent on timing yet so plan for some midday rain to end the work and school week and temps in the mid 60s. We have a good shot at 80 degrees Saturday with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Sunday will be a bit cooler in the low to mid 70s and more wet weather chances, so stay tuned.

