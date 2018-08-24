Metro Detroit weather forecast: Here's what to expect this weekend

DETROIT - We start the day with bright sunshine, which means temps will warm quickly through the morning.

Highs will be near 80 degrees with warming winds SSE 5-13 mph, and then high clouds start to fill in by 3 p.m. or 4 p.m.

Rain showers aren't far behind, but we likely won’t see anything until Saturday morning. A few scattered showers late tonight, especially in our North Zone.

Saturday forecast

We should expect scattered rain and thundershowers Saturday morning starting between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. going for a few hours, so your outdoor morning plans may be put on hold. We should start to see conditions improve through the middle of the day, although we won’t be done with wet weather chances.

A warm front moving through in the morning brings those early showers and warmer winds S 10-20 mph. It’s the afternoon cool front that brings more isolated or scattered rain and thundershowers. We don’t expect severe weather but keep an eye to the skies.

Sunday forecast

Sunday may start with some early morning showers, and then clearing and warming fast as highs head into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. We could see an isolated storm fire up with the heat of the afternoon, but mostly just hot and muggy.

Showers do race in late Sunday night and into early Monday. So Monday may start on the wet side before clearing and warming again into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

