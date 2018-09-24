Metro Detroit weather forecast: Here's when to expect rain today

DETROIT - It’s a nice and cool start to your Monday around Metro Detroit with some sun early, and rain coming into the area later this afternoon and evening.

So enjoy a dry morning with some sun slowly filling with clouds through the afternoon as temps struggle a little bit.

We start with lows in the 40s and low to mid 50s, and we should hit highs around 70 degrees before the clouds thicken, halting temps for the day.

Rain showers will move up from the south through the mid to late afternoon in our South Zone, and will fill into the rest of Metro Detroit through the late afternoon and evening today.

So the evening may be a little wet, although the best rain chances won’t start until after 6 or 7 p.m. when we will see rain and thunderstorms covering more of our area tonight.

Tuesday forecast

We have a Slight Risk for Severe Weather Tuesday as wet weather looks to be coming in waves tomorrow. Keep the umbrella handy as showers will linger during the morning and early afternoon. Highs will shoot up to near 80 degrees with a little break in the action through the mid afternoon.

A strong cold front will approach into the late, late afternoon or evening and some of the storms along that cold front will produce dangerous, damaging winds, hail, downpours and lightning. Keep an eye to the skies.

Rest of the week forecast

A few morning showers Wednesday, but then gradually improving conditions through the day. Temps tumble once again with highs likely only in the upper 60s with mostly dry conditions and partly sunny skies through the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday look dry with highs only in the mid to upper 60s, and rain is expected for Saturday afternoon or evening around SE Lower Michigan.

