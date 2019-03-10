Metro Detroit weather forecast: High winds a concern Sunday

DETROIT - Good morning. If you haven’t done so already, set your clocks ahead one hour or you’ll be late for wherever you need to be this morning.

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, and you’ll also notice that immediately in our sunrise (7:54 a.m.) and sunset (7:34 p.m.), as we’ve taken an hour of daylight from the early morning and shifted it to the evening. While you may not be happy about losing that hour of sleep, you’ll be happy this summer to have that extra hour of evening daylight to enjoy.

The big concern Sunday is the wind and it is going to have a big impact on this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, which starts at 1 p.m.

This is one of the nation’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day parades and, in past years, 100,000 people have lined the streets of Corktown to partake in the festivities.

Wind speeds will increase Sunday and unfortunately, there is the potential for west-southwest wind gusts to reach 45 mph this afternoon.

Accordingly, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until 4 p.m. I’m sure you’ve now just had a flashback to two weeks ago today when we had that high wind event, but remember that those were 50-60 mph gusts…we should remain below that threshold Sunday, but with scattered power outages still possible.

Although we’ll be mostly dry for the parade (there could be some sprinkles or flurries), if you’re coming downtown you’ll need to dress for that wind, which will make temperatures generally near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius) feel a whole lot colder.

It will be mostly cloudy tonight. Although the wind gusts will diminish somewhat, it’ll still be a windy night with gusts from the west approaching 35 mph. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius) by dawn.

Becoming partly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius)…but it’ll still be breezy.

Skies clear Monday night and this, combined with developing light wind, will allow temperatures to crash all the way down into the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius) by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday won’t be our warmest day of the week (not by a longshot), but it could be our nicest. We’ll have abundant sunshine, and you may not even see a cloud…if you do, don’t worry, it’s just lost. Highs will reach the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius) but, with nearly calm air and the stronger March sun, it’s really going to be a spectacular day.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the mid to upper 20s (-3 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds on Wednesday, with only the slightest chance for a shower. Highs should approach 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

We have a chance for showers and even a thunderstorm by late Wednesday night, with lows in the mid-40s (7 degrees Celsius)…that’s our average high.

Thursday will be windy and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.Strong south winds will push highs potentially into the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Unfortunately, Thursday night into Friday we transition back to a below average temperature pattern that should stick around for at least the next week.

