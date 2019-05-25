Metro Detroit weather forecast: Holiday weekend begins with severe weather

DETROIT - Motown's Memorial Day weekend weather is interesting, to say the least. It comes right out of the gate with strong to severe storms and summer-like warmth. Then, it culminates with calmer weather on the holiday, itself.

Even before sunrise, Saturday, strong to severe storms are possible with warm weather. Temps start in the upper 50s and low 60s. Heavy downpours, lightning and dangerous hail and wind are possible. Keep the Local4Casters app, a NOAA weather radio and a TV remote by your bedside to get an instant notification of any watch or warnings before dawn. Showers and storms remain possible during breakfast time. A break from the rain occurs by mid to late morning.

Sunrise is at 6:04 a.m. ET.

Saturday afternoon becomes much warmer with highs in the low 80s. Round 2 of strong to severe storms is possible after 3 p.m. ET. Boaters and swimmers must be prepared to get off or out of the water immediately. Drivers must find alternate routes if they come across any standing water.

Saturday evening remains stormy with temps in the 70s.

Saturday night will be cloudy and warm with on and off showers. Overnight lows will be near 60 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Afternoon temps reach the middle 70s.

Welcome to Memorial Day, Monday! It becomes mostly to partly sunny, and it will be a safer day to go boating and to the beach. Although, it will be cooler for swimmers. Highs will only be in the low 70s, and commemorations will have dry conditions for families traveling to and from them.

Tuesday becomes warmer, again, with sunshine. Highs will be in the low 80s.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday: Showers, storms, windy. Wind SW 12-16 knots, Waves 2 ft., Water Temp 54 degrees

Sunday: Showers, storms. Wind WSW 8-12 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 55 degrees

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind SE 6-10 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 55 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Showers, storms, windy. Wind SW 12-15 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 50 degrees

Sunday: Showers, storms. Wind WSW 8-11 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 51 degrees

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind SE 6-9 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 51 degrees

Lake Huron

Saturday: Showers, storms, windy. Wind SW 11-15 knots, Waves 2 ft., Water Temp 45 degrees

Sunday: Showers, storms. Wind WSW 7-11 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 46 degrees

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind SE 4-9 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 46 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday: Morning showers, then partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. 40s at night.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs in the upper 60s. 40s at night.

Monday: Sunny, late afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday: Showers, mild. Highs near 75. 40s at night.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs near 65. Near 40 degrees at night.

Monday: Sunny, late afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

