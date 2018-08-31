Metro Detroit weather forecast: Holiday weekend storm chances coming into better focus

DETROIT - With all of the enormously complicated logistics involving Aretha Franklin’s funeral today, as well as with the long lines of people standing outdoors for hours at the visitations on the previous three days, we can all be thankful that Mother Nature largely cooperated this week. But while we’ve enjoyed two days with very comfortable humidity, don’t get used to it -- steamy air will come roaring back to southeast Michigan this weekend.

Friday

Tonight will be warmer, but not oppressive, as mostly clear skies and very light wind are partially offset by increasing dew-point temperatures. Lows should bottom out in the mid to upper 60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius). What a beautiful evening for Friday night high school football, and at Spartan Stadium as Michigan State begins its season!

Saturday

Saturday starts with sunshine, and skies will gradually become partly cloudy by afternoon. Some scattered thunderstorms are possible from mid-afternoon into Saturday night. It won’t rain everywhere all the time, but all of us are at risk.

If you have outdoor plans, we strongly advise you to frequently check the radar on our FREE Local4Casters app to stay ahead of the weather. If you’re one of the few not to have the app yet, just search “WDIV” in the app store, and it’s right there -- we even have a lightning layer on the app, so you can monitor the most dangerous approaching weather.

Highs will reach the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius), and you’ll notice the increased humidity. At least we’ll have a nice breeze -- blowing the from the south-southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Those of you heading to South Bend for the big Michigan vs. Notre Dame game Saturday evening may get some scattered thunderstorms during the day. As the game itself approaches, the activity should become more widely scattered, but there’s still a chance, so plan accordingly. Game temperatures will be in the 70s, but expect humidity between 80 to 90 percent -- it’ll be steamy 70s.

Saturday’s sunrise is at 6:59 a.m., and Saturday’s sunset is at 8:07 p.m.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue Saturday night, with muggy lows in the low 70s (21 to 22 degrees Celsius). While severe storms aren’t expected Saturday and Saturday night, the high moisture content air mass heading into the state means that torrential downpours are likely in any storms that develop.

Sunday

Partly cloudy on Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Again, it won’t rain all day (best chances are mid-to-late afternoon pop-ups), and coverage looks to be less than on Saturday, but still keep an eye on our app’s radar and plan your outdoor activities accordingly. Highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be even more humid than Saturday.

Partly cloudy Sunday night, with a scattered shower or thunderstorm possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Labor Day

Partly cloudy, hot and humid on Labor Day, with random pop-up thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday, Wednesday

Partly cloudy, hot and humid on Tuesday and Wednesday, and it appears that a strengthening upper level ridge of high pressure should suppress most or all thunderstorm activity these two days. Highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Thursday, Friday

As discussed yesterday, a cold front should slowly sag southward -- probably on Thursday. This will increase our thunderstorm chances, of course, but the humidity won’t drop until after the front moves through -- we won’t feel that until Friday. Until then, it’s going to be yet another tough stretch for those without air conditioning -- especially sleeping at night (actually, TRYING to sleep at night) when it’s so warm and muggy.

Your chance to meet 1968 Detroit Tigers World Series Champions Al Kaline and Willie Horton!

If you had the chance to meet two of Detroit’s most beloved sports heroes and help a very important charitable cause at the same time, would you? Of course you would -- and you have that opportunity on Wednesday, between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. at The Corner Ballpark -- the site of the old Tiger Stadium.

The event benefits the Detroit Police Athletic League. Detroit PAL offers eleven different sports programs, as well as youth enrichment opportunities, including FIRST Robotics, Team UP, Broadcast Training, Financial Literacy, Youth Empowerment Workshops, and the Youth Voice Council. PAL has done a world of good for our city’s youth for many years now, and this is a great way to support their tremendous mission.

I’m one of the emcees of the event, which will include a question and answer session with Kaline and Horton, food and drink, memorabilia displays, raffles and door prizes.

But wait -- there’s more: from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. we’ll be entertained by a fantastic Jackie Wilson tribute band!

But wait -- there’s even more: while general admission tickets for the event are available for $35, you can purchase $100 VIP tickets that gets you into a private reception with Al and Willie! Yes, you can get a cherished selfie with Al Kaline and Willie Horton.

You can purchase tickets by calling event coordinator Carl Kudla at 586-596-8286 or going to the Pros for PAL website at http://detroitpal.org/pros-for-pal.

I hope to see you there!

