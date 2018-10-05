Metro Detroit weather forecast: Honing in on weekend severe storm threat

DETROIT - We have an active stretch of weather headed this way, so let’s get right to the discussion.

Friday

The cool air mass overhead Friday will be replaced by yet another warm, humid air mass Saturday, followed by another cool air mass right on its heels. The front edge of the warmer air is the warm front, and the front edge of the following colder air mass is the cold front -- and it will be ahead of these two fronts that we need to be concerned about this weekend’s thunderstorms.

Current radar trends suggest that we’ll have a mostly dry evening for our Friday night high school football games -- which is great news.

Later Friday night, however, the first of those two fronts, the warm front, will approach the area. Showers, and then thunderstorms, will erupt after midnight ahead of it, and there is a marginal risk -- the lowest category on the five-category scale -- for severe storms with this batch, especially for the western part of our area. So this is one of those nights when you’ll want to have your weather radio set just in case any warnings are issued.

Whether or not any severe weather occurs, these storms will have very heavy downpours. For some of us, it’ll be the type of rain that actually wakes us up. Temperatures will initially drop into the mid- to upper 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius) Friday evening, then rise to near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius) north and the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius) south. Wind will be very light (except for gusts near any storms), and will generally blow from the southeast.

Saturday

Once the last of the thunderstorms and showers move out first thing Saturday morning, we’ll have a small respite from the rain for the late morning and early afternoon period. That’s great news for tailgaters at Michigan’s and Michigan State’s homecomings. It’ll also become warmer and noticeably more humid.

Once we get into the afternoon, however, scattered thunderstorms will erupt ahead of the approaching cold front. Once again, these storms have the potential to become severe, which is a great concern given the large number of people who will be exposed to the elements in Ann Arbor and East Lansing. If you will be one of those people, I urge you to make sure that you have the free Local4Casters weather app. Check the radar often, and make sure that you have the alerts feature turned on so you get notified in case any warnings are issued.

Between the two campuses, there will probably be nearly 200,000 total people, including those without tickets tailgating during the game, outside Saturday afternoon. It’s very important to monitor the radar and prepare to take cover well before any storm hits. Highs should reach around 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius), with a stiff south to southwest breeze at 10 to 20 mph.

Once the storms move out early Saturday evening, we’ll just have a few light showers scattered about to deal with. Lows will be near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

The cold front coming through Saturday will stall and just hang around the area on Sunday. This means that we’ll likely see plenty of cloud cover and some showers around. Highs will range from upper 50s to near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius) north to near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius) toward the state line.

Sunday and beyond

Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms are possible once again Sunday night, as that cold front reverses its Saturday course and retreats back to the north as a warm front. Temps will drop initially, and then rise into the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius) by dawn Monday.

It will be warmer and more humid once again on Monday, with skies eventually becoming partly cloudy. The sunshine, along with the increasingly unstable air, means that scattered afternoon thunderstorms are possible. Highs will rebound back into the low 80s (27 degrees Celsius).

Warm and muggy Monday night, with lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, warm and humid both Tuesday and Wednesday, with scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs both days in the low 80s (27 to 28 degrees Celsius).

The last front of any kind for a while comes through Wednesday night, with a solid round of showers and thunderstorms. Following this front, temperatures will drop back to more typical fall levels, with highs by next weekend barely making it to 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius). On the bright side, we should finally have a stretch of dry weather next Thursday through Sunday.

Tropical trouble

Next week, our world might experience something pretty remarkable: FOUR tropical weather system strikes in the same week.

The first is Tropical Storm Kong-rey, which will affect the Korean Peninsula and Japanese island chain this weekend with 50 to 60 mph winds and torrential rain.

Then, toward the end of the week, Earth may hit the trifecta: Hurricane Sergio (which will weaken) will potentially bring a lot of rain into the Baja Peninsula and, eventually, the southwest U.S. Around the same time, a current disturbance that could develop into a tropical storm and possibly a hurricane (its name would be Michael) may impact the U.S. coastline in the eastern half of the Gulf of Mexico. At the same time halfway around the world, a system that computer models suggest will develop into a tropical storm and possible hurricane, may make landfall in the southern Arabian Peninsula -- a very unusual direct hit on Oman and Yemen.

All three of these storms could strike within a day of each other.

Naturally, the Local4Casters will keep you posted.

