Metro Detroit weather forecast: Hot and humid weekend ahead

DETROIT - Metro Detroit was spared the additional humidity Thursday, but won’t be so lucky Friday.

On Thursday night, expect mostly clear skies and a relatively pleasant but warm night. Humidity will start to increase toward daybreak, leaving us with lows near 70 degrees. Thunderstorms look like they’ll stay away until the humidity returns.

Friday will bring the mugginess that we missed on Thursday. Air temperatures will peak around 90 degrees with heat index readings in the low and possibly mid-90s, especially in our Metro and South zones.

Those two factors will make the air unstable enough to see a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms. We have a marginal risk for severe weather, so any storm could produce large hail, damaging winds and heavy downpours.

Saturday will be our most likely chance of showers of thunderstorms, but they won’t be as strong as any that show up Friday. Highs will be slightly cooler and less humid, with air temperatures in the mid-80s.

We’re keeping Sunday and Monday dry right now, but it will still be very warm and muggy. Expect highs in the upper 80s to feel like the low 90s at the hottest part of the day.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will return Tuesday and continue into the Fourth of July, but those will likely be popup storms that won’t affect everyone. Highs will stay in the mid- to upper 80s with more than noticeable humidity through the holiday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.