Metro Detroit weather forecast: Hot, humid and stormy to start the week

DETROIT - Here's a look at what to expect weather wise this week:

Sunday night

Partly cloudy overnight, with some thunderstorms possible late at night across our far northern areas. While a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out farther south, the main batch of storms – which could be severe – should remain north of our area. It will be a warm and oppressively muggy night, with lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius). South wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Monday forecast

If any of us wake up to a shower or thunderstorm Monday morning, they should end early and the bulk of the day will be partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), but the humidity making it feel like mid to upper 90s (36 degrees Celsius).

Our gut feeling is that the National Weather Service will need to issue a Heat Advisory for Monday afternoon.

Warm and oppressively muggy once again Monday night, with lows in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday and Wednesday forecast

Partly cloudy, hot and humid again on Tuesday, with highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), but the humidity will make it feel like mid to upper 90s (36 degrees Celsius). The National Weather Service may also need to issue a Heat Advisory for Tuesday afternoon, too.

And by the way, it’s possible that Ozone Action Days will be issued so, if you need gas, try filling up this evening instead of on the next two mornings; you have no idea how much that will help curb our low level pollution.

Thunderstorms develop later Tuesday night into Wednesday as a cold front approaches. A few of those storms could become severe, so make sure that your weather radios are set and have a working backup battery in them. Lows Tuesday night in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius), but highs Wednesday capped in the low 80s (27 to 28 degrees Celsius) due to the cloud cover and rain.

Thursday and Friday forecast

We’ll finally settle back into some comfortable weather Thursday and Friday, with plenty of sunshine, and highs in the mid 70s (26 degrees Celsius) on Thursday and in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) on Friday. Overnight lows will be terrific…in the mid to upper 50s (13 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Labor Day Weekend

The weather pattern is highly uncertain as we head into Labor Day weekend, but we are starting to get some inclinations about how things may develop. Saturday should start dry, but we have the chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday features a random, pop-up thunderstorm chance, but less of a rain chance than on Saturday.

Labor Day now appears to have a higher probability of being dry.

The other item of note is that another warm, humid air mass will start moving in Saturday afternoon. It won’t be as hot as the current air mass over us, but you’ll definitely notice the heat and humidity returning.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.