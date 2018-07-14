Metro Detroit weather forecast: Hot Saturday with afternoon storms

DETROIT - Another hot day in Detroit. Showers and storms are possible this afternoon. Remaining hot, Sunday

Saturday morning will be warm and partly cloudy. A bit more humid with temperatures starting in the 70s. The driest portions of the day will be morning and midday, the least hot times of the day.

Sunrise is at 6:10 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be sizzling! Highs in the low 90s. A front sags to the south from northern Michigan with instability and a chance of scattered storms after 2 p.m., especially north of 8 Mile.

Saturday evening, Saturday night and early Sunday morning have showers and thunderstorms possible. Remaining warm with overnight lows in the 70s.

Sunset is at 9:09 p.m.

Sunday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy but hot with showers and storms likely with a cold front. Highs in the low 90s.

Relief arrives next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Mostly sunny skies, lower humidity and afternoon temps in the low and mid-80s.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday: Scattered evening storms. Water Temp: 78 deg.; Wind: SW 2-5 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft., very choppy with storms.

Saturday Night: Scattered storms. Water Temp: 78 deg. Wind: SW 2-5 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft., Very choppy with storms.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: SW 4-9 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Scattered afternoon, evening storms. Water Temp: 75 deg.; Wind: SW 2-5 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft., Very choppy with storms.

Saturday Night: Scattered storms. Water Temp: 75 deg.; Wind: SW 2-5 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft., very choppy with storms.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: SW 4-9 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake Huron

Saturday: Showers, storms. Water Temp: 73 deg.; Wind: SW 2-5 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft., very choppy with storms.

Saturday Night: Scattered storms. Water Temp: 75 deg.; Wind: SW 2-5 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft., very choppy with storms.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Water Temp: 73 deg. F; Wind: SE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

