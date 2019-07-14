Metro Detroit weather forecast: Hot with less humidity Sunday

DETROIT - Happy Sunday, Motown!

The humidity drops early and temperatures rise later today. Then the humidity increases with more 90 degree days ahead, this week. "Barry" may be an influence, too.

Sunday morning will be cool and comfortable before dawn. Dry air moves in behind a frontal passage, and temperatures start in the low and mid 60s. We have terrific, invigorating air for a morning run or getting the boat prepped.

Sunrise is at 6:09 a.m. ET.

Families going to and from services or activities like the Wyandotte Art Festival or the Kite Flying Competition on Belle Isle will have amazing sunshine and warm conditions in the middle of the day and Sunday afternoon. It becomes hotter while remaining relatively comfortable. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunscreen will definitely be needed for protection from harmful UV rays. Kids and pets need to be kept away from any unattended vehicles.

Sunday evening will be clear and warm. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

Sunset is at 9:09 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be clear and mild. It will be a bit more muggy, and air conditioners will need to run a little longer. Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees.

Monday will be hot and more humid. Highs will be near 90 degrees. Heat indices will be near 95, so people will need to wear light, loose-fitting clothes and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and healthy. Skies will be partly sunny.

Tuesday will be hotter and hazy and humid. Highs will be between 90 and 95 degrees. Heat indices will approach 100 degrees.

"Barry"

"Barry" was briefly a hurricane, Saturday, with winds of 75 mph when it made landfall. Its eye is now well inland, and the soaking whirlwind is a tropical storm, again. Flooding and storm surge are huge concerns the rest of the weekend and all of next week. Even after the storm leaves Louisiana for Arkansas and Missouri, all that rain has to go somewhere. It ends up back in the Mississippi River and eventually New Orleans. Flooding will be a concern for several days, if not a couple weeks.

The remnants of "Barry" could spell more rain for Southeast Michigan, Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 90 degrees.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Sunday: Water Temp: 76 deg. F; Wind: S 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Water Temp: 73 deg. F; Wind: S 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake Huron

Sunday: Water Temp: 71 deg. F; Wind: S 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Up North forecast

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Sunny. High near 85 deg. F

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High in the low 80s.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.