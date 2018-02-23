Metro Detroit weather forecast: Icy conditions possible

DETROIT - It’s a Friday morning battle between dry air and limited moisture moving in from the south.

The dry air is winning for the most part, but spotty or isolated areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle will slide in before 7 a.m. which will make things icy for a short time on the morning drive. Morning temps are near freezing so we need to watch for ice around any drizzle before sunrise.

Then, light drizzle and rain showers through the morning. The rain gets a little more widespread mid morning through 1 or 2 p.m. Cloudy skies but dry this afternoon and evening with afternoon highs in the upper 40s. The winds are light SE becoming SW 5-15 mph.

Saturday forecast

Saturday rain and snow chances look to be a near miss. Moisture coming up once again from the south will hit Indiana, Ohio, and then move over Lake Erie bringing some morning rain to Southern Ontario too. Most of us won’t see much of that but we’ll let you know if the projected path changes. Mostly cloudy Saturday with highs in the low 40s. Rain chances improve Saturday night, especially overnight into early Sunday.

Sunday forecast

The window for the best rain chances will be midnight through 6 or 7 a.m. Sunday with a few areas north of Detroit and M 59 possible getting into a little wintry mix. The rain will be gone by sunrise and the sun will come busting out. Highs will be into the low 50s Sunday with tons of sun and gusty winds SW 10-25 mph. More sun Monday and Tuesday with highs 45 to 50 degrees.

