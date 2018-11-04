Metro Detroit weather forecast: Increasing clouds, Sunday and seasonably cool

DETROIT - Welcome to the first Sunday of November! Hope everyone remembered to turn their clocks back one hour for the end of daylight saving times. Remember to change all the batteries in your alarms in detectors, as well.

Sunday morning is partly sunny. Sunrise is nearly an hour earlier than yesterday; at 7:10 a.m. ET. It will be cold outdoors with temperatures starting in the 30s. Families will need to bundle up before going to morning services and other activities.

Sunday afternoon will be cloudy and cool. It remains dry with highs near the average of 55°F.

Sunset is nearly an hour earlier than yesterday, also; at 5:23 p.m. ET.

Sunday evening will be cloudy and cool temperatures near 50°F down in the 40s.

Rain arrives Sunday night and for early Monday. Temperatures will be above freezing. It becomes chillier with low temperatures in the low 40s.

Monday will be wet in the morning, mostly cloudy in the afternoon and slightly milder. Daytime temps reach the middle and upper 50s.

Election Day Forecast

Remember to go vote on Tuesday. You will need your rain gear, but mother nature will help out with temperatures. It gets milder during the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°F.

It will be a rainy.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, chillier and windy here. The day will have a blast three temperature in the upper 40s to near 50°F.

Thursday and the rest of the week will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the 40s lows in the 30s.

