Metro Detroit weather forecast: Intense downpours and storms possible Monday evening

DETROIT - Thunderstorms have already started popping, especially in our South Zone. So expect to see these in spots through the evening.

Our severe risk is marginal, so any storms could bring damaging winds or large hail. Intense downpours look likely, however.

Humidity is only going higher tonight as the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry approach. We'll stay firmly between "muggy" and "tropical" until early next week!

Lows will drop only to the low 70s. This starts a string of uncomfortable nights that will take us into next week. Also an Air Quality Alert remains in effect through tonight for ground-level Ozone. Keep the mowers in the shed and take it easy.

What's left of Barry gets us Tuesday with plenty of clouds, scattered showers and possibly a rumble. Highs will only reach the low 80s. But that humidity will still be uncomfortable.

A cold front gets close enough to us on Wednesday to increase our rain and storm chances, but never actually moves through. So the humidity will stay spiked and the heat will really start to build beyond that. Highs Wednesday will reach the mid 80s. And that will be the coolest high temperature we’ll see until next Tuesday!

We’re in for our first legit heat wave of the season starting Thursday, giving us four straight days in the 90s, which will feel like 100+ in the afternoons.

Afternoon storm possibilities get added to that equation starting Saturday. So plan ahead if you’re going to be outdoors this weekend. Hydration is key!

And this is that time of year where we have to start keeping an eye on our loved ones, both two- and four-legged.

