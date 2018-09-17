Metro Detroit weather forecast: Isolated showers possible Monday thanks to Florence

DETROIT - Another warm and foggy start with Monday morning temps mainly in the low to mid 60s as you head out.

Parts of our North Zone may see the thickest fog, as skies are filling in from south to north and those clouds tend to keep fog from forming. The clearer the skies, the cooler the lows, and the more likely to see fog.

Skies will only be partly sunny through the afternoon and highs will hit the low to maybe mid 80s. The clouds pouring in are from former Hurricane Florence, which also may bring an isolated shower to the area by late afternoon. Don’t count on any good rain coming in, and we should get some pockets of afternoon sunshine helping those highs warm up.

Tuesday forecast

We will keep the heat and humidity around for most of Tuesday around Metro Detroit, but a cold front will be moving through during the afternoon. Look for partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a few isolated rain and thunderstorms as a cold front stalls out and slowly moves through in the afternoon. Most of us won’t see a shower, but all of us will feel some temporary relief through the evening and into Wednesday.

Rest of the week forecast

We will see 60s and 70s on Wednesday and partly sunny skies. The humidity will be missing at least for a day and it looks like a mostly dry day. There is a chance for showers late, late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Thursday morning rain and thundershowers will be heaviest across Western Lower Michigan, but we’ll get some showers early with lesser chances in the afternoon. Highs should be back to near 80 degrees Thursday and Friday.

We have another system working into Metro Detroit Friday afternoon or evening, bringing scattered showers and then cooler conditions for the upcoming weekend. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



