Metro Detroit weather forecast: Isolated thunderstorm possible Monday afternoon

DETROIT - A little mist and drizzle around Metro Detroit as you head out to temps in the mid 50s around Metro Detroit.

There is a warm front just south in Ohio, but it will be lifting our way.

The low clouds will continue to produce fog and mist through the mid morning. By lunch time, the warm front will move in and the skies will begin to clear a bit. Skies go from partly sunny to mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and a lot of lower 80s possible.

We cannot rule out an isolated thunderstorm or two as that warm front moves in, but most of the afternoon will be dry and warming with winds SSE 5-12 mph.

Tuesday forecast

We are still in the warm sector on Tuesday with a nice mix of sun and clouds and a few scattered afternoon showers. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 80s with our best shower chances after 2 or 3 p.m. through the evening drive. We have a batch of heavier rain and storms moving closer and closer, but holding off until Wednesday.

Rest of the week forecast

We start your Wednesday with some sun and warming in the morning, but clouds fill in fast and heavier rain and thunderstorms will be moving in from the south. Those showers will last through the evening and part of the overnight into early Thursday.

We will be done with the 80s, only hitting the mid to maybe upper 70s Wednesday and then a cold front moves in and cools us for the rest of the week. We should see some sun Thursday afternoon with temps in the 60s and likely only 50s Friday with a chance for a few showers.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

