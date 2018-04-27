Metro Detroit weather forecast: Isolated thunderstorms possible Friday

DETROIT - Most of your Finally Friday will be dry and pleasant after morning lows in the 30s to low 40s and mostly cloudy skies.

We likely don’t much better than partly sunny skies today with some rain and isolated thunder approaching midday. You can expect highs in the mid 60s or warmer into the afternoon with showers likely especially between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., but don’t cancel your outdoor plans as these showers will race through pretty quickly and won’t be large or long lasting.

The threat of thunder and lightning means you should keep an eye on the radar though and seek temporary shelter as those showers race through. A better chance of rain moves through overnight tonight.

Saturday forecast

We’ll wake up to gray skies Saturday morning with rain showers moving east by 7 or 8 a.m. It’s going to be a cool Saturday with breezy conditions and many of you will likely be out at ballparks and soccer fields early. So, make sure you’re bundled for wind chills in the low to mid 30s early tomorrow.

Clouds give way to partly sunny skies through the mid morning and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s will only warm into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees Saturday around Metro Detroit. The breezes NNW 7-17 mph will gust over 20 mph at times making it feel chilly all day.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will, by far, be the better weekend day with plenty of sun and highs near 60 degrees again. And get ready for 60s to 70s and sun Monday and we may see a few 80s Tuesday through Thursday next week.

Be careful what you wish for, as warm temps will match up with showers and storms late Wednesday, Thursday, and early Friday next week.

You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

