Metro Detroit weather forecast: It's going to feel like spring for Meridian Winter Blast!

Winter Blast has become a downtown tradition but, like most of our annual festivals, it’s SO weather dependent.

I vividly remember some past years when it was actually too cold…Winter Blast producer Jon Witz was really pushing those fire pits to toast marshmallows and keep warm. The toasted marshmallows will taste just as good this year, but you won’t need the fire to keep warm, as another surge of well-above average temperatures surges in.

Tonight will be an “average” winter night, with skies gradually clearing after midnight, and lows in the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius) with a light southeast wind.

Mostly sunny for most of our Friday, with some clouds starting to roll in by mid-to-late afternoon. It’ll become breezy during the afternoon after a warm front – the front edge of our warmer air – crosses the area, but those southerly breezes, increasing to 10 to 15 mph, will push temperatures into the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius). So yes, it’ll feel more like spring for the 4:00 p.m. official start of Winter Blast, but the ice will still be fine on the Campus Martius ice rink! What a great evening to come downtown and do some skating.

Friday’s sunrise is at 7:52 a.m., and Friday’s sunset is at 5:40 p.m.

Becoming cloudy Friday night, with some scattered, light rain showers developing late at night. Lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

We’ll start our Saturday with a few showers, then those will end by late morning after an approaching cold front moves through. In fact, as long as this timing holds, we’ll even see some sunshine develop at some point during the afternoon! Even though a cold front will cross the area, a key rule of mine is that (unless it’s one of those exceptionally potent Arctic cold fronts, which this isn’t), temperatures frequently warm up behind the front more than the computer models suggest when a front crosses during the morning. So I still expect highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), with temperatures dropping off quickly during the evening. It will be a breezy day, with Day 2 of Winter Blast still feeling more like spring.

Becoming partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday, and feeling a little more like the season at hand for the final day of Winter Blast. Highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Here is a series of maps to show you the weather timing through Sunday morning (that’s as far as this particular computer model goes right now):

Mostly cloudy and breezy on Monday, with a few snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Monday night, with lows in the low to mid teens (-11 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 20s (-4 to -5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy and breezy on Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Thursday is still up in the air…we have a front crossing the area, with enough post-frontal moisture to make this a focal point for us meteorologists. It’s impossible to provide any details right, as there could be significant changes in the timing and dynamics, but this could be a rain changing to snow situation. I wouldn’t worry about it yet, but just be aware that I’m monitoring this, and the Local4Casters and I will keep you updated. Depending upon the front’s timing, highs could reach the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Behind this front, it gets cold again. Next Friday and Saturday look dry, but cold, with highs in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius), and lows in the mid teens (-11 to -10 degrees Celsius).

