Metro Detroit weather forecast: Less hot Saturday with chance of rain showers

On and off rain and storms are possible today, but it will not be as hot. Humidity slowly decreases, and it will feel much more comfortable Sunday.

Saturday morning will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Humidity lingers before noon, and it will be quite warm, even before sunrise. Temperatures start in the low and middle 70s.

Sunrise is at 6:04 a.m. ET.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop and move across the region after breakfast time. Families going to and from services and other morning activities and events must be careful on wet roads and traveling through heavy downpours.

Showers and storms remain possible late morning and early afternoon. Saturday afternoon becomes quite warm, but it will not be as hot as it has been for the past two days. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy, warm and less humid. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will partly cloudy before midnight and mostly clear after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 60s. There will be much more comfortable sleeping weather. A terrific night to air out your home.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. It will be warm enough to still head to the pool. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will have abundant sunshine, and it will feel great. Afternoon temps will be in the low 80s Monday, and in the mid-80s Tuesday.

Wednesday will be warm with a chance of late-afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday: Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: WNW 4-9 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Saturday Night: Water Temp: 76 deg. F; Wind: NW 6-12 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 77 deg. F; Wind: NNE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Water Temp: 70 deg. F; Wind: WNW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Saturday Night: Water Temp: 71 deg. F; Wind: NW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 72 deg. F; Wind: NNE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake Huron

Saturday: Water Temp: 64 deg. F; Wind: NW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Saturday Night: Water Temp: 65 deg. F; Wind: N 5-10 kts.; Waves: 2-3 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 66 deg. F; Wind: NE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 2-3 ft.

Up North forecast

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny, warm. High in the low 80s.

Saturday Night: Clear, cool. Low in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. High in the low 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny, warm. High near 80.

Saturday Night: Clear, chilly. Low in the 40s.

Sunday: Sunny, warm. High in the low 80s.

