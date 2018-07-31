Metro Detroit weather forecast: Limited rain chances Tuesday

DETROIT - The morning is mild with temps in the 50s and 60s around Metro Detroit to start your Tuesday under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Rain is moving up from the south but our drying winds ENE 5-10 mph will be fighting its approach. Some morning rain is possible and we have slightly better chances for rain today, just don't expect much. Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s for most of Metro Detroit, and spotty or scattered afternoon showers likely.

Some of us, again won't see a drop today. We hope you do as we are almost two inches behind in the rain bucket for the month of July alone. Better more widespread rains look to move in tonight and overnight into early Wednesday.

Wednesday forecast

Overnight rains will become just scattered showers through the day tomorrow. Morning lows in the mid 60s will warm to near 80 degrees under partly sunny skies. We thought the clouds may break in the afternoon, and although they will in spots, we keep afternoon shower chances alive on your Hump Day. Showers will fade late in the day and we are set up for a warming end of the week.

Rest of the week forecast

Both Thursday and Friday bring a lot of sunshine and humidity. We should see mid 80s feeling muggy Thursday and mostly sunny skies most of the day. Friday looks to be very similar except it's even more humid, and will be even more humid into the weekend. We cannot rule out a few scattered afternoon showers Friday with the heat of the afternoon. The weekend looks very warm with a heat index heading well into the 90s without much trouble. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.