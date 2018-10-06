Metro Detroit weather forecast: 'Marginal Risk' of severe storms, Saturday

DETROIT - Two phases of showers and thunderstorms, Saturday. The first is in the early morning, and the second is in the afternoon. Summer-like warmth returns, too.

Saturday morning will be soggy with rising temperatures. The thermometer will go from the low 60s to the mid 60s, at breakfast-time. Showers and thunderstorms arrive and develop before dawn. This round one of wet weather has the potential for heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds. Families will need to be careful on damp roads with some ponding. Tailgaters to Wolverines' and Spartans' homecoming games will encounter muddy, sloppy conditions, too.

The first round of showers and storms leaves with a midday break of any rainfall starting between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET. Temps will be in teh 70s at lunchtime.

Saturday afternoon will become very warm with highs near or just above 80°F. Round two of showers and thunderstorms occurs after 3 p.m. ET ahead of a cold front. Just like the early morning hours, Detroiters need to remain alert for heavy rainfall, dangerous lightning and damaging wind and hail. This time between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and cooler. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Sunday will have scattered showers, and it will be cooler. Temperatures will be in the low 60s in the morning and in the middle 60s in the afternoon.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday become much warmer again. It feels like summer daytime temperatures near between 80 and 85°F. Each day will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

