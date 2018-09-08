Metro Detroit weather forecast: Mild Saturday with clouds

DETROIT - Welcome to Motown's second September weekend. The first half will have clouds but remain dry. The second half becomes wet.

Saturday morning will be cool and mostly cloudy. Temperatures start in the 50s. Families going to morning services or activities and football fans tailgating in Ann Arbor can expect dry road conditions, but everyone will need their jackets or sweatshirts to remain warm.

Sunrise is at 7:06 a.m.

Look forward to seeing everyone at the PKD Foundation's walk to find a cure for polycystic kidney disease. Join us before 11 a.m. at Boulan Park in Troy.

The Michigan Wolverines have their first home game at Michigan Stadium against Western Michigan. Kickoff is slated for noon, and by that time temps will only be around 65 degrees.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cool to mild. Temps will reach 70 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Any places with more sunshine will have highs in the low 70s.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and cool. Pick out your favorite jacket and hat with an old English "D" for the Detroit Tigers' game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park. The first pitch is at 6:10 p.m. Temps will be in the upper, then mid 60s during the game.

Sunset is at 7:35 p.m.

Saturday night will be cloudy with showers arriving due to the remnants of "Gordon." Showers will be light and persistent through the night and Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will be wet and cool. It will be a great day for indoor activities and ideal for students finishing their first homework assignments. Anyone wanting to catch up on summer blockbusters will be able to do so, too. It will be cloudy with light rain and daytime temps in the mid 60s.

Next week forecast

Showers remain Monday morning, and skies will be gray most of the day. Afternoon temps will be kept near 70 degrees. It will be drier by the time the Detroit Lions' football game against the New York Jets kicks off at Ford Field Monday night.

Sunnier skies prevail Tuesday and the rest of the week. Also, it gets warmer. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s, Tuesday. Wednesday will be near 80 degrees.

Mother Nature reminds everyone it's still summer on Thursday and Friday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

