Metro Detroit weather forecast: Mild Sunday with late afternoon showers

DETROIT - Welcome to the first Sunday of April, Motown!

It still feels like spring with a cool morning and a mild afternoon. Some showers arrive before lower temperatures take over later this week.

Sunday morning will be dry for families going to and from services and activities like Bookstock. It will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry. There will be some patchy fog, and temperatures start in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunrise is at 7:06 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon will be dry right after lunchtime with increasing clouds. It becomes milder with highs in the upper 60s. Scattered showers start to arrive from the south and west after 3 p.m. ET. Rain will be scattered.

Sunday evening will be mild and wet with more scattered showers.

Sunset is at 8:06 p.m. ET.

More showers are possible Sunday night. It continues to be mild with overnight lows in the 50s.

Monday will be sunnier and warmer. Highs will be in the low 70s. It will be the warmest day of the week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny and cooler. Highs will be near 60°F on Tuesday. Grab your jackets for Wednesday with afternoon temps near 50°F.

Showers return Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

