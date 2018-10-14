DETROIT - Sunday gets off to a frosty start before and at dawn; the afternoon, not so much. Jackets will still be needed, and rain arrives after midnight.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Sunday evening will be overcast with the temperatures in the middle then low 50s.

Clouds produce rain drops after midnight. It will be chilly, with overnight lows and low and middle 40s. Anyone working the night shift or with late night plans will need to be careful on wet roads.

Monday forecast

Monday will be rainy and chilly, but mainly in the morning. Afternoon temperatures will be just above 50°F. Plan on indoor recess for students.

Rest of the week forecast

Tuesday will become sunnier but remain chilly. Daytime temps will be in the low 50s.

The Detroit Pistons begin the regular NBA season at Little Caesars Arena Wednesday evening. During the day, it will be dry but chillier than average. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny with higher temperatures. The thermometer will reach the middle and upper 50s, Thursday. Highs will be near 60°F, Friday.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.