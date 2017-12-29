Metro Detroit weather forecast: More Arctic cold, some snow expected

DETROIT - Overnight snow arrived right on schedule, and should taper off during the late-night / early morning hours.

However, once a cold front crosses the area, the Lake Michigan lake effect machine will become active again, and some of those snow showers will make it across the state this afternoon. Highs in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius), and I hope you have a chance to get out and enjoy the “milder” temperatures, because today will be the warmest of the next ten days.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:02 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:09 p.m.

Light snow possible Friday night

Mostly cloudy with light snow and snow showers possible tonight as an upper level disturbance slides south of the state. Accumulations will generally be less than one inch, with those receiving the most persistent band of snow possibly getting a little more than an inch. Lows near 12 degrees (-11 degrees Celsius).

Saturday forecast

Mostly cloudy and breezy on Saturday. A trough of low pressure (basically a line of low pressure, but not a cold front) coming downstate will trigger some Lake Huron lake effect bands, with some of us getting an afternoon snow shower. Those of you in the Thumb need to be aware that you could have briefly heavy snow squalls as this line moves through. Highs in the mid teens (-9 degrees Celsius), with very cold wind chills near zero (-18 degrees Celsius) coming back into play.

Becoming partly cloudy and bitterly cold Saturday night, with lows around zero (-18 degrees Celsius), and areas away from the Detroit Heat Island well below zero.

Sunday forecast

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs near 12 degrees (-11 degrees Celsius), and sub-zero wind chills.

New Year’s Eve looks dry -- that’s the good news. The bad news is that it’ll be brutally cold -- actual temperatures Sunday evening will be in the single numbers (-15 degrees Celsius), with wind chills around -8 (-22 degrees Celsius). Lows by Monday morning will be around zero (-18 degrees Celsius), with areas away from our heat island again well below zero.

Monday, the first day of 2018, will be partly cloudy and breezy, and the New Year will start off right where 2017 left off, with highs near 12 degrees (-11 degrees Celsius), with sub-zero wind chills.

Tuesday through the end of the week will be mostly dry…just some light snow or snow shower chances in the Wednesday. Highs will remain in the low to mid teens (-11 to -9 degrees Celsius), with lows near or below zero (-18 degrees Celsius), and wind chills below zero.

Obviously, we will not get a break from this bitter for the rest of the kids’ school vacation. If it’s too cold for the kids to play outside, there are a LOT of things to do with them on their holiday break from school. If they’re into science, try the Michigan Science Center, the Cranbrook Institute of Science, or the Ann Arbor Hands On Museum -- all promise a great time. There’s the Detroit Historical Museum to give them a taste of Detroit history. There’s the Detroit Institute of Arts - so much to see and do there (and remember that it’s more than “just” paintings…they have medieval suits of armor, ancient Egyptian artifacts, and all sorts of neat stuff that the kids will enjoy). If they’re into music, how about taking them to the Motown Museum for some Detroit music history?

And check the Pistons and Red Wings schedules -- Little Caesars Arena is a great place to watch a game. And while you’re downtown, take them on the new Q-Line! Or, for a lot of fun on the cheap, take them bowling!

