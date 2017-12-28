Metro Detroit weather forecast: More bitter cold, and now some snow

DETROIT - Yesterday morning the temperature briefly touched -4 degrees (-20 degrees Celsius) at Metro Airport, which officially tied our record low that was set way back in 1925.

This morning, Metro dropped to -3°, which was just one degree shy of today’s record low.

Temperatures are now finally above zero across the area. Some high clouds have moved in, but that thin cloud deck is still allowing sunshine to get through.

Later this afternoon, those clouds will start to thicken. Highs in the low to mid teens (-11 to -10 degrees Celsius). Best of all is that the wind will be light and variable, which means virtually no wind chill.

Today’s sunrise was at 8:01 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:09 p.m.

Some light snow

Periods of light snow are likely tonight, and this still looks like a non-event for us, with accumulations probably only around a half-inch in most areas.

Since our rush hours won’t be impacted, and it won’t even be good packing snow for the kids, I qualify this snow as “meh” on my snow meter.

Lows near 10 degrees (-12 to -13 degrees Celsius). Southeast to southwest wind at 4 to 7 mph.

Friday forecast

Mostly cloudy on Friday with just a lingering light snow shower possible. Highs near 20 degrees (-6 to -7 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible Friday night. Lows near 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius). Note: a potent upper level disturbance will slide by south of the state Friday night. Most models keep virtually all snow south of us, but one model brings a little light snow across the state line to areas generally south of 8 Mile. The Local4Casters will monitor this, and Ben Bailey will have the latest later today on Local 4 News.

Saturday forecast

Mostly cloudy and breezy on Saturday with a light snow shower possible. Highs in the mid teens (-9 degrees Celsius), with breezes picking up again and very cold wind chills coming back into play.

Becoming partly cloudy and bitterly cold Saturday night, with lows around -1 degree (-18 degrees Celsius).

Sunday forecast

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius).

New Year’s Eve looks dry -- that’s the good news. The bad news is that it’ll be brutally cold -- actual temperatures Sunday evening will be in the single numbers (-14 degrees Celsius), with wind chills around -7 (-22 degrees Celsius). Lows by Monday morning will be around -3 degrees (-19 degrees Celsius).

Monday, the first day of 2018, will be partly cloudy and breezy, and the New Year will start off right where 2017 left off, with highs near 12 degrees (-11 degrees Celsius), with sub-zero wind chills.

Tuesday through the end of the week will be mostly dry -- just some light snow or snow shower chances in the Wednesday-Thursday timeframe. Highs will remain in the low to mid teens (-11 to -9 degrees Celsius).

As you’ve just read, we have a bitter cold stretch ahead for the kids’ school vacation. If it’s too cold for the kids to play outside, there are a LOT of things to do with them on their holiday break from school. If they’re into science, try the Michigan Science Center, the Cranbrook Institute of Science, or the Ann Arbor Hands On Museum -- all promise a great time. There’s the Detroit Historical Museum to give them a taste of Detroit history. There’s the Detroit Institute of Arts - so much to see and do there (and remember that it’s more than “just” paintings -- they have medieval suits of armor, ancient Egyptian artifacts, and all sorts of neat stuff that the kids will enjoy). If they’re into music, how about taking them to the Motown Museum for some Detroit music history? And check the Pistons and Red Wings schedules -- Little Caesars Arena is a great place to watch a game. And while you’re downtown, take them on the new Q-Line! Or, for a lot of fun on the cheap, take them bowling!

