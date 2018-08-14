Metro Detroit weather forecast: More heat and mugginess before midweek showers

DETROIT - Get ready for another warm and muggy day all across Metro Detroit with a few areas flirting with 90 degrees.

We start your Tuesday with some harmless cloud cover and temps mainly in the mid 60s as you head out and about. Clouds thin and sunshine will prevail for most of the day, with no rain in forecast today. Sun and a few wispy high clouds bring temps into the upper 80s for most and a few 90 degree readings around with the humidity making it feel a degree or two warmer today.

Wednesday forecast

Your Wednesday starts dry, and new model data keeps the rain away until around dinner time or later tomorrow. So we’ll start with some patchy fog and very mild temps with highs hitting the mid to upper 80s tomorrow afternoon. Clouds will be filling in all day, but showers and storms will be holding off until later in the day. Most data shows scattered shower chances after 7 p.m. and better chances overnight.

Rest of the week forecast

Another wave of wet weather arrives Thursday morning, bringing our best shot at helpful rain this week. We should see rain and thundershowers coming and going throughout the day as temps stay in the 70s while the rain falls, and possibly into the low 80s during rain breaks. It does look good for most of Friday and the weekend ahead with highs in the 80s and dry after some Friday morning showers. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



