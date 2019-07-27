Metro Detroit weather forecast: More hot and humid Saturday

DETROIT - Welcome to Satruday, Motown! It feels like summer again.

It will feel like the dog days of summer again tonight and this weekend. It gradually becomes more humid and remains hot. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm before the weekend is done.

Saturday morning will be cool to mild under fair skies. Roads will be dry for families going to early morning services or activities. Temperatures start in the 60s.

It warms up quickly after sunrise. It will be near 80 degrees before lunchtime. People must grab their sunscreen and prepare for hotter conditions. Drinking plenty of water, wearing light and lose-fitting clothes and staying in or near air conditioned areas is the best way to stay cool and healthy.

Sunrise is at 6:21 a.m. ET.

Saturday afternoon becomes hotter under mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Good summer weather for the Maker Faire in Dearborn, riverfront walks or a trip to the Detroit Zoo.

There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the region. Neighborhoods and cities near and north of M-59/Hall Road have the best chance of rain, and there's a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will be in the 80s.

Sunset is at 8:58 p.m. EDT.

Saturday night will be fair and warm. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and low 70s. Air conditioners will need to keep running to stay comfortable with increased humidity.

Sunday will be hot and humid and 90°F, again. A little more instability means a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, especially after 3 p.m. EDT.

Monday will be very warm and muggy. Partly sunny, again with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Tuesday becomes less humid with a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have more sunshine. Daytime temps will be near 80 degrees, and it remains comfortable.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday: Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: SW 6-12 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Saturday Night: Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: SW 6-12 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 76 deg. F; Wind: SW 10-15 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: SW 6-12 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Saturday Night: Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: SW 6-12 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: SW 10-15 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Lake Huron

Saturday: Water Temp: 70 deg. F; Wind: SW 6-12 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Saturday Night: Water Temp: 70 deg. F; Wind: SW 6-12 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 71 deg. F; Wind: SW 10-15 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Up North forecast

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday: Scattered showers, storms; warm. High in the low and mid 80s.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog, cool. Low in the 50s.

Sunday: Scattered showers, storms, warm. High in the mid 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday: Mostly sunny, west; showers possible, east. High in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, cool. Low in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of storms, warm. High in the low 80s.

Weather radar

