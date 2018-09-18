Metro Detroit weather forecast: More of the same before heat relief Wednesday

DETROIT - More patchy fog to start your Tuesday morning around Metro Detroit and temps in 60s. We may see some rural areas dipping into the 50s with mostly clear skies and these areas will see the thickest fog as it has been the last several mornings.

A weak cold front will move through this afternoon as highs hit the low to maybe mid 80s. A mix of sun and clouds will fill in with increasing clouds along that cold front and will bring a small handful of scattered rain and thundershowers this afternoon. No severe weather is expected.

Wednesday forecast

We get a brief break from the heat tomorrow as temps dip down in the morning into the upper 50s to low 60s. Highs will struggle to hit 80 degrees, and mid 70s is a good bet for Wednesday highs for most of Metro Detroit. A slow moving warm front will slide back in and bring a few rain chances during the day, but it looks fairly weak with drizzle or a light showers here and there. More wet weather arrives Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Rest of the week forecast

Metro Detroit will start wet on Thursday with perhaps our best rain chance of the week. Showers will be heavier west and as the rain moves south to north, the Tri Cities will see the heaviest rain around. Showers will decrease and begin to shut off into the mid and late afternoon as highs race toward 80 degrees again. If we break from the rain and clouds early enough, mid 80s and muggy conditions will prevail.

Another cool front blows through Friday, bringing some midday shower chances. We should clear out and become comfortably cool Friday evening for high school football games or any outdoor activities. Highs should hit 80 degrees Friday and then fall back into the weekend. The Autumnal Equinox, or the start of fall, is Saturday and Mother Nature will respond. Expect a dry weekend with highs in the 60s and low 70s. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



