Metro Detroit weather forecast: More snow on the way

As expected, another batch of snow is on the way, and it’ll arrive after midnight for most of us. Some of us in the south may even get a few rain drops late tonight.

Temperatures will initially fall into the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius), then rise toward dawn after a warm front crosses the area. South-southwest wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Snow tapers off Friday morning, with scattered snow showers developing during the afternoon (but probably not as robust as the ones we saw Wednesday afternoon). Temperatures should rise into the low to mid 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius) by early afternoon, then start falling as colder air filtering in behind a cold front takes hold. It’ll also become windy, with west winds at 20 to 25 mph during the afternoon. Here is a series of maps showing you the snow timeline:

As far as accumulation is concerned, it appears that we’ll be generally under an inch south of 8 Mile, with an inch or two possible as you head farther north:

Remember that the snow will accumulate more on grassy and elevated surfaces than on pavement. This, combined with any salt that our hard-working road commissions put out, means that we’ll probably have mostly wet roads for the morning rush hour. Then, during the day, April sunshine and above freezing temperatures will ensure that the snow melts. So, we’ll just call this snow “meh” on our snow meter.

Friday’s sunrise is at 7:07 a.m., and Friday’s sunset is at 8:05 p.m.

A Heavenly Highlight you’ll want to see!

Skies become mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius). It’ll be a cold night, but if you’re an early riser Saturday morning and you have a good view of the southeast (and skies remain clear), you’ll see a pretty cool site: the moon, Saturn and Mars will be really close together! Of course, you can see them without binoculars, but binoculars will make this even better because all three will be in the same field of view! Now, remember that, since this is in the southeast, the moon and planets will be rising. So you won’t see them at 4:00 a.m. I’d wait until about 60 to 90 minutes before sunrise – about 5:30 to 6:00 a.m. – to start looking. Here’s what it’ll look like:

Mostly sunny Saturday morning, then you’ll notice clouds starting to pop up late morning, and the sky will eventually become partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs only in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius) due to the cloud cover.

Becoming mostly clear Saturday night, with lows again in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius).

Snow and rain are possible on Monday, with highs in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and breezy on Tuesday, with highs in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

We’ve been telling you all week that the transition to “real” spring temperatures will occur late next week, and this still appears on track. Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius)…this is still below average, but much closer to acceptable for mid April. Although rain is possible Thursday, temperatures should rise into the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius)!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.