Metro Detroit weather forecast: Morning showers, breezy Monday

DETROIT - Morning rain showers will slow you down as you head out on Monday morning around Metro Detroit. These are very light rain showers expected to stick around until 11 a.m. as a cold front slides through.

Temps are in the upper 40s to low 50s early and won’t be warming up much. When the rain ends, skies go from cloudy to gradual clearing into the afternoon, and temps will hover in the upper 40s to low 50s as the breezes pick up. The winds today WSW 8-18 mph gusting 25-30 mph will be gusty through the afternoon, and the breezy conditions will settle in for a few days stripping some of those beautiful leaves on your trees.

Tuesday forecast

Patchy frost likely Tuesday morning around all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario under clear skies and many areas flirting with freezing temps or even cooler. A nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 50s and winds SSW 10-20 mph. A few showers are possible late Tuesday or early Wednesday, but it doesn’t look like much.

Rest of the week forecast

Wednesday starts with some clouds, so not as cold and frosty with lows near 40 degrees. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies the rest of your Hump Day with highs again in the upper 40s to low 50s and still breezy.

Thursday and Friday look to be slightly warmer with sun and clouds and highs in the mid 50s. One model shows a warm front lifting into Metro Detroit bringing a few showers Friday afternoon, but it doesn’t look too threatening right now. Stay tuned! You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



