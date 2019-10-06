Metro Detroit weather forecast: Morning showers giving way to sunshine Sunday

DETROIT - Happy Sunday, Motown!

The bit of rain around Sunday morning will be long gone way before this afternoon. It becomes milder, too. Abundant sunshine returns most of this week; shining a light on the emergence of beautiful fall colors.

Morning will be a little wet with scattered showers before dawn. By breakfast time the raindrops will be coming to an end. It will be cool with temperatures starting in the 50s. Families and friends traveling to and from morning services or activities need to be careful on any wet roads.

Sunrise is at 7:36 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon will be sunnier and milder. With enough sunshine and winds out of the south, highs will reach the upper 60s.

Sunday evening will be fair and a little cooler. Temps will fall to the low 60s and upper 50s.

Sunset is at 7:07 p.m. ET.

Sunday night becomes chillier under clear skies. Overnight lows fall to the 40s to near 50 degrees. Heaters may need to be re-started.

Monday will be partly to mostly sunny and cool to mild. Highs will be near 65 degrees.

The weather repeats itself on Tuesday just before Yom Kippur begins. It will be near 65 degrees in the afternoon under blue skies. Sunset is at 7:03 p.m. ET.

Wednesday and Thursday will have more brilliant sunshine with warm conditions. Daytime temperatures will be near 70 degrees.

Local 4Casters weather app

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:





Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.