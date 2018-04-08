Metro Detroit weather forecast: Mostly sunny, chilly Sunday

DETROIT - Coats and jackets are still needed to stay warm Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny. Temps finally get more spring-like by Wednesday.

Sunday morning will be mostly sunny and cold. Temperatures begin in the low and mid 20s. Families going to and from services and events like the Novi Home and Garden Show will have to bundle up. Even with a light northwesterly wind, wind chills will be in the teens.

Sunrise is at 7:04 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon will be a good car wash day with mostly sunny skies. Remaining much colder than average by 15 degrees or more. Highs will barely make it above 40°F.

Sunday evening will be partly cloudy and cold. Temps fall to the middle and upper 30s just before midnight.

Sunset is at 8:07 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be chilly and become mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will be near 30°F.

Monday will be cloudy with some sprinkles and flurries by late afternoon. Highs will be near 40°F.

More light raindrops and snowflakes are possible Tuesday. Not as chilly with highs near 45°F.

Wednesday and the rest of the week will be milder. Abundant sunshine returns Wednesday with highs near 50°F. Rain is possible, Thursday, with highs in the mid 50s. Mid 50s with sunshine returning Friday and Saturday.

