Metro Detroit weather forecast: Mostly sunny Thursday with lighter winds

DETROIT - It’s baby steps toward improving weather around Metro Detroit starting with a pleasant day today.

The morning is cool with 20s and a few areas seeing teens for wind chills. High clouds over the area will be moving east this morning, so we start with some clouds and get into the sunshine especially as we get into the afternoon.

So expect a mostly sunny day with lighter winds NNW 5-15 mph and high temps in the mid 40s. Some areas north and closer to the Big Lakes may be a few degrees cooler again, but the sun and lighter winds are the key to a better day. Enjoy!!!

Friday forecast

A weak cool front moves through tomorrow morning with no wet weather associated with it. We will stay slightly below average or normal starting with 20s in the morning and a brief time of breezy conditions as the front blows through. But, more sunshine Friday with low and mid 40s and stable conditions all day NW 5-12 mph.

Saturday forecast

Another near miss with a storm on Saturday as a system races south of us to start the weekend. We will again see more clouds from that storm as we stay dry and may only see highs in the low 40s with calm conditions otherwise. Cloudy to start the weekend, but partly sunny to partly cloudy skies prevail into your Saturday afternoon.

Sunday forecast

We should see tons of sun Sunday and highs heading in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees! We should see more 50s next week and our first Spring Storm on Tuesday and Wednesday as mainly rain.

