Metro Detroit weather forecast: Mother Nature gives us a treat, not a trick

DETROIT - While temperature is important on Halloween, rain is the bigger factor. We (and the kids) can handle cold and dry. But wet, which is usually a cold rain this time of year, really causes problems.

Fortunately, we’ll get the “wet” out of here in time for the Trick or Treaters.

An approaching cold front will push a line of showers and even some thunderstorms into the area Tuesday night. Temperatures will initially drop to around 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius), then start rising later at night. Southeast wind will swing around to the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Many of us will start our Wednesday with rain -- the morning rush hour will probably be a slow one -- but the cold front will cross the area by late morning, taking those showers with it. The rest of the day should be dry, although lawns will be quite wet -- either keep the kids on the pavement when walking door to door, or have them wear boots to keep their feet dry if they’ll be walking across the lawns. Highs should approach 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

We haven’t hit 60 degrees since Oct. 19. Temperatures then fall into the low to mid-50s (12-13 degrees Celsius) during prime Trick or Treating time. Wind will swing around to the northwest behind the front, at 5 to 10 mph.

Here is a series of maps showing the rain’s timing, as depicted by high-resolution RPM model:

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

After a dry start on Thursday, rain is possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely Thursday night, with lows near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius).

Showers are still possible on Friday, with chilly highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Saturday will start out cloudy, but skies should become partly cloudy during the afternoon. That’s great news if you’ll be heading to Ann Arbor for the big game against Penn State at the Big House. Highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Next week

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of rain on Monday, and highs in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of rain on Wednesday, and highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius).

